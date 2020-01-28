Driver of pickup killed in southeast Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The driver of a pickup truck involved in a deadly vehicle accident has been identified as 80-year-old Amos Toy of Bakersfield.

Toy died in a fatal vehicle collision Monday at the intersection of Hermosa and South Edison roads at around 3:30 p.m.

CHP says Toy was not wearing a seat belt when the man’s pickup truck collided with another after running a stop sign as he was traveling westbound on Hermosa Road.

Toy collided with a Ford F-150 causing the pickup to roll over and ending up on its roof. CHP says Amos was partially ejected and believe he may have survived the collision if he was wearing a seat belt.

