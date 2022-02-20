Driver killed in Hwy 46 crash identified as Los Angeles man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a driver who died in a crash in Wasco earlier this month.

The coroner identified the driver as Ricardo Martin Garcia, 59, of Los Angeles.

CHP said Garcia was driving a Lexus sedan when he collided head-on with a semi-truck along Highway 46 east of Root Avenue in Wasco on Feb. 2. Garcia’s vehicle burst into flames and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway needed to be closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call CHP in Buttonwillow at 661-764-5580.