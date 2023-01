BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man killed Thursday when his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck on Highway 223 has been identified.

Diego Armando Ramirez, 27, died at the scene, according to a coroner’s release. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. east of Rockpile Road.

The CHP says Ramirez, traveling west, made an unsafe turn to the left that brought his vehicle into the path of the eastbound semi-truck. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.