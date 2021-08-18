Driver killed in Central Bakersfield collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a collision Wednesday night in Central Bakersfield, police said.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Oak Street and Chester Lane at around 8:20 p.m.

A Bakersfield Police Department spokesperson said the driver of a black SUV collided into a pole. The driver suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known, but according to police, witnesses said they heard a pop before the collision. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the driver at a later time.