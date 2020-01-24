Driver injured in tanker truck rollover on Highway 41 at county line

The Kern County Fire Department responded to a tanker truck rollover on Tuesday.

The department said the accident happened on Highway 41 at the Kern County/San Luis Obispo County line. The driver suffered minor injuries even though the truck rolled nearly 75 feet down an embankment.

Firefighters worked quickly to plug gasoline leaks from the tanker. More than 8,000 gallons of gasoline was then pumped into a different tanker through holes that were drilled into the damaged tanker.

KCFD firefighters spent nearly 18 hours at the scene, the department said.