Driver suspected of hitting protester during march in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said they are investigating after a driver is suspected of hitting and critically injuring a protester Wednesday night in Central Bakersfield.

Police said the collision happened at around 10:23 p.m. in the 3100 block of California Avenue just east of Oak Street.

The protester was taken to a hospital with major injuries and was listed as critical.

One witness who spoke with 17’s Eytan Wallace during 17 News at 11 said the protester was marching on California Avenue with others at the time of the collision.

Police said a group of protesters were heading westbound on California Avenue in both directions of traffic. Police said a small portion of them were in eastbound lanes.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on California Avenue and hit the protester. Officials said the suspected driver pulled over on a side street and waited for police to arrive.

The witness told Eytan Wallace the vehicle was going at around 40 to 50 mph before hitting the protester and others chased after the vehicle, and damaged it.

Police are currently investigating the incident and the driver was in custody.

The department also said, a vehicle drove through an intersection at Chester Avenue and 23rd Street at around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and nearly stuck protesters who were kneeling in the intersection.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.