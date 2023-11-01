BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ford Expedition collided with a bicyclist in Oildale around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the CHP Traffic Incident page.

Officials say the Ford vehicle was traveling at high speeds before the collision. The Kern County Coroner will identify the victim at a later time.

