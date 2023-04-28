BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car that crossed into an opposite lane and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing its driver, reached at least 100 mph, investigators said in a warrant.

The surviving driver in the April 18 southwest Bakersfield crash had not been charged with a crime as of Friday afternoon, but the warrant, filed this week, indicated the investigation was ongoing.

The crash happened at about 5:44 p.m. on Campus Park Drive near Buena Vista Road. The driver of a Honda Civic was declared dead at the scene while the driver and passengers of a Dodge Charger were injured, according to the warrant.

The Charger had been traveling east when it entered westbound lanes and hit the Civic, investigators said. Witnesses said the Charger had been driven recklessly, according to the warrant.

A Snapchat video taken by one of the passengers showed the Charger’s speedometer hit at least 100 mph in the 50 mph zone, according to the warrant. Both passengers told investigators the driver ingested cannabis wax before the crash.