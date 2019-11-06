Driver gets out of vehicle before train collides with it in Shafter

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A driver in Shafter narrowly escaped getting hit by a train after he got his vehicle got stuck on the tracks.

Shafter police said they were called about a train colliding with a van just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of South Beech Avenue and Santa Fe Way.

Shafter police Sgt. Randy Milligan said the driver of the van was unfamiliar with the road in the area, drove off the roadway and got stuck.

He was able to get out of the vehicle before the train hit it.

The driver was not hurt.