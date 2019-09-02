Driver ejected and killed after rollover crash on I-5

One person has died after a crash on Interstate 5 early Monday morning.

Just after midnight, CHP responded to a rollover collision on I-5.

CHP reports the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe, identified as a 47 year-old-man from Long Beach, was traveling southbound on I-5 when for an unknown reason, the male driver made an unsafe turn. The vehicle then left the road and drove into the center median.

Officials say the male driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The accident is being investigated by CHP.