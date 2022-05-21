BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of an SUV that collided with a tanker truck early Friday morning near Wasco has died of his injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the driver, described as a 57-year-old man from Wasco, died of his injuries at Kern Medical.

According to investigators, the SUV driver was traveling eastbound on Kimberlina Road just east of Highway 43 just before 6 a.m. when he lost control and collided into the path of an oncoming Kentworth truck carrying a tanker filled with fuel.

The driver of the tanker truck swerved to try and avoid the SUV, but couldn’t avoid the collision, a CHP crash report stated.

CHP said the SUV driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered severe injuries. The driver of the Kentworth truck was treated at the scene.

The SUV driver will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CHP in Bakersfield at 661-396-6600.