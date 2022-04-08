BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver is lucky to be alive after crashing into a tree on Coffee Road in southwest Bakersfield.

Emergency crews were called to Coffee Road between Truxtun Avenue and Stockdale Highway at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Bakersfield police says the driver of a blue Subaru sedan lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree in the center median. The tree was said to be approximately 25 feet tall and was toppled, a police department spokesperson said. Part of the tree went inside the vehicle.

The driver suffered moderate injuries, but police said there are indicators that alcohol was possibly a factor in the crash. The man driving the car was taken to a hospital and is being evaluated for DUI.