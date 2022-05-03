BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bear Valley Police Department responded to a rollover car accident.

Officers said they arrived to the scene at Bear Valley Road and Oakflat Drive around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. An initial investigation determined the driver was traveling eastbound at a high speed passing several other vehicles, according to officials.

Officers said the driver lost control of their vehicle on a turn, left the road and rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop on a neighboring property. The vehicle also crashed into a telephone pole temporarily knocking out power for about five homes in the area.

Both the driver and the driver’s dog suffered major injuries, officials said.

The driver was airlifted to a local hospital fro treatment. The dog was taken to a nearby veterinarian by a good Samaritan.

Officials said the accident is currently being investigated as a DUI investigation.

Stallion Springs Police Department, Bear Valley Rangers and Bear Valley Volunteers in Police Service also responded to the scene.

For more information, contact Chief Dan Suttles, Bear Valley Police Department at (661) 821-3239 ext. 204.