BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 52-year-old man admitted leaving the scene after his vehicle hit a pedestrian earlier this month, telling police he fled because he was scared, according to a warrant.

The man was not in custody on Monday and charges had not been filed against him, according to inmate and court records.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Dec. 2, police were called to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Houser Street. They found a pedestrian lying in the roadway and the involved vehicle gone.

The pedestrian was taken to Kern Medical in critical but stable condition, police said.

According to police, the pedestrian was crossing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in an unmarked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle traveling north. Police said a review of nearby surveillance video showed the vehicle appeared to be a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon.

A man who called 911 to report the crash was later contacted by police. He said he came upon the pedestrian in the roadway.

Police conducted a records check and learned the caller had a Chevy Tahoe registered under his name, according to the warrant.

They went to his address but the vehicle wasn’t there. They then spoke to someone in touch with the caller, and relayed a message for him to call back when he’s ready to tell the truth, according to the warrant.

The man later called and admitted he was the driver involved in the crash, the warrant says.

He said he left after medical aid arrived “because he was scared,” but was now willing to cooperate with law enforcement, according to the warrant. Police seized his Tahoe, which had front-end damage, for further investigation.