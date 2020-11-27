Drive-thru version of Christmas Town opens Nov. 27 at the Kern County Museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A drive-thru version of Christmas Town opens Friday at the Kern County Museum bringing holiday cheer to kids and local families.

This year, Christmas Town will consist of a mile-long series of holiday lights and displays with a chance to wave at Santa and take a quick picture with him by your car.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, some of the traditional attractions — like the Mistletoe Skating Rink, the Holly Jolly Hayride and Jingle Bell Sledding Hill — will be closed. Organizers say those activities will return in 2021.

Christmas Town at Pioneer Village at the Kern County Museum, takes place from Nov. 27 through Jan. 3, 2021. They are open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Admission per regular vehicle is $25 and $50 per limo or passenger van.

Tickets are available at this website.