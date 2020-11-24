Drive-thru HolidayLights at CALM opens this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — HolidayLights at CALM is set to open to the public this weekend, and 17 News recently got a sneak peek of this year’s setup. 

Because of COVID-19, the lights tour is a drive-thru event. It’s a mile-long winding path through the California Living Museum’s parking lot. The event begins on Saturday and will run every night, except Christmas, through Jan. 2 from 5:30-9 p.m. each night.  

The entrance to HolidayLights will be on Lake Ming Road near the Lake Ming boat ramps. RVs, buses or limousines will not be allowed.

Tickets are $30 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance. They can be purchased at calmzoo.org or in-person at a Valley Strong Credit Union. Discounted tickets of $27 will be available Monday through Thursday from Nov. 30 through Dec. 10.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News