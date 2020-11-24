Drive-thru HolidayLights at CALM opens this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — HolidayLights at CALM is set to open to the public this weekend, and 17 News recently got a sneak peek of this year’s setup.

Because of COVID-19, the lights tour is a drive-thru event. It’s a mile-long winding path through the California Living Museum’s parking lot. The event begins on Saturday and will run every night, except Christmas, through Jan. 2 from 5:30-9 p.m. each night.

The entrance to HolidayLights will be on Lake Ming Road near the Lake Ming boat ramps. RVs, buses or limousines will not be allowed.

Tickets are $30 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance. They can be purchased at calmzoo.org or in-person at a Valley Strong Credit Union. Discounted tickets of $27 will be available Monday through Thursday from Nov. 30 through Dec. 10.