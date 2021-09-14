Drive-thru event to provide resources on mental health, substance abuse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services will host a free drive-thru event to provide information on resources to help with mental health and substance abuse issues.

The first 250 people will receive a free ticket to the Kern County Fair, according to news release from the department.

The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the department’s parking lot at 2001 28th St. English and Spanish speakers will be available.

Click here for information on other events that will be hosted by Behavioral Health & Recovery services.