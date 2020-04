BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County will be offering a Cinco de Mayo meal with proceeds going toward the shelter’s kitchen supplies and equipment.

The third annual “Drive Thru and Dine Fundraiser” will feature a fajitas meal from Chef Lino’s Grill, with ticket price $15 or two for $20, according to the mission.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 5 at the mission, located at 816 E. 21st St.

To buy tickets, click here.