Drive-thru Christmas Town now open at Pioneer Village

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield is getting into the Christmas spirit as Christmas Town officially opened at Pioneer Village at the Kern County Museum on Saturday.

The drive-thru event consists of a mile-long series of holiday lights and displays with a chance to wave at Santa and take a quick picture with him by your car.

“When we realized going to alter our situation we doubled the number of lights, we doubled the number of displays, we doubled our light show…we have approximately 5 million lights through the decorations,” said event organizer Jessica Barr. “Pretty much anything we could put a light on, we put a light on it.”

Christmas Town is available through Jan. 3 Sunday through Thursday from 5:30-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30-10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Admission per regular vehicle is $25 and $50 per limo or passenger van. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit christmastown.net.