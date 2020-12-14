Drive-thru Christmas in the Neighborhood event being held at Kern County Fairgrounds Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upside Academy Inc. is holding a drive-thru Christmas in the Neighborhood event on Saturday.

Upside Academy will be giving away Christmas boxes containing activity bundles, masks, games, candy, fruit and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds, located at 1142 S. P St. One Christmas Box will be given per vehicle and entry is first-come, first-serve. This is the 7th annual Christmas in the Neighborhood event for Upside Academy, Inc.

The community is asked to enter through the Ming Avenue parking lot and to stay in their vehicles.

For more information on Upside Academy, Inc., visit their website.