Drive-thru BBQ fundraiser for first responders happening Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A drive-thru barbecue fundraiser for first responders is set for Friday in downtown Bakersfield.

The drive-thru barbecue is happening from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on the corner of 21st and L Streets. Proceeds from the event will help the Public Safety Professionals Retreat, a program that helps first responders deal with the stress and traumas of the job.

A ticket will get you tri-tip and chicken, spicy green beans, rice, salad and a dinner roll. Pre-sale tickets cost $25 or you can buy 5 for $50. On-site tickets cost $30 or you can buy 5 for $120. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased online. On-site tickets can be purchased with cash or PayPal.

Buy with PayPal: paypal.me/prosperetreat

For more information, visit prosperretreat.com.