Drive-thru animal clinic held in Bakersfield

A drive-through vaccine clinic was held this morning to help keep our furry friends healthy. The City of Bakersfield gave out free microchips and vaccines for a reduced price during the clinic at Beale Park.

“First and foremost, were promoting responsible pet ownership by offering these clinics, and it’s a great perk that we come to the neighborhood versus having to go to a specific location,” said Sandra Alvarez, Event organizer.

State law says all dogs over three months old need to be vaccinated against rabies, and licensed with the state.

The next clinic is happening at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Saturday, September 18th, at 9 am. Another clinic is scheduled for Saturday, October 2nd, at Central Park, at Mill Creek 600 19th Street, also at 9am.

Upcoming animal clinic dates in Bakersfield:

November- Saturday 11/06/21 Kroll Park 7500 Kroll Way

December- Saturday 12/04/21 Liberty Park 11225 Brimhall Rd