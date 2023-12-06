BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services is asking for the community’s help by hosting a drive-thru foster event.

The event is happening Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m. at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue.

The event consists of picking up an animal that is catered to the foster family’s needs. This helps Kern County Animal Services clear kennels to deep clean and prepare for the holiday season.

All dogs are fully vaccinated, microchipped, and will come fully equipped with everything you need to take care of your temporary (or if you fall in love, permanent) friend.

For more information visit their website, kerncountyanimalservices.org.