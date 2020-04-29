Drive-by parades celebrate local birthdays, including Honor Flight veteran Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Two Bakersfield residents celebrated their birthdays with drive-by parades Tuesday. Mark Reese originally planned to go to the beach for his 52nd birthday, but because of COVID-19 guidelines, he couldn’t. Instead, friends and family headed to Hart Park as ‘Bakersfield Ride By’ birthday parades gave him a special surprise.

Meanwhile, in Southwest Bakersfield, Dale Cheeseman turned 98 years young. Cheeseman is an Honor Flight veteran and proudly waved to everyone who passed by him on Stine Road and Crystal Springs Drive.