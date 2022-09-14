BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday is the Dress for the Stars Gala celebrating the 10th anniversary of the nonprofit organization Dress for Success.

Elaine McNearney, from Dress for Success, spoke about the organization and the gala.

Dress for the Stars Gala is a black-tie event that will help provide vital resources to serve the nonprofit’s mission, according to organizers. All proceeds from the event will go towards programs that provide solutions that empower women to obtain better futures, secure employment and build confidence.

The night will feature a red carpet entrance, valet parking, dinner, dancing and an auction, according to organizers.

For more information click here.