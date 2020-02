BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dress For Success Bakersfield is holding an excess inventory sale this week.

From Tuesday through Friday, designer and name-brand clothing, shoes, accessories and more will be sold for up to $10 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day at 1416 17th St. The sale is also happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds from the sale support the nonprofit’s Suiting Program, Career Center and EmPower programs.