BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Network for Children’s Dream Center is getting ready to reopen at full capacity.

The center announced it plans on reopening on April 12.

It’s a one-stop resource center for current and former foster youth to get services such as counseling, substance abuse treatment, employment services, assistance with school enrollment and more.

The Dream Center is located at 1801 19th St. in Downtown Bakersfield.