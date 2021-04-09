Dream Center reopening its doors for foster youth community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Dream Center will be reopening its doors on Monday morning.

The Dream Center is a one-stop resource center here in Bakersfield for current and former foster youth up to the age of 25. During the pandemic, the center adjusted how they provided help to their clients. However, Executive Director Tom Corson says they are excited to have their doors open again.

“One of the things we found during the pandemic is a lot of our youth become isolated and become lonely, so having that connection of a caring person that’s there with them, that they know they can come in when they are stressed out or they just need a place to hang out, is important,” he said. “Some of our youth may be couch surfing and need a place for respite, and we are a safe place to come where they can come during the day.”

One of the reasons the Dream Center is so excited to fully open is to be able to provide a hands-on experience to their youth again. They help with substance abuse issues and so much more, but these issues are much easier to handle in person when they can actually see their clients in front of them.

The Dream Center is located at 1801 19th St. As always, they are accepting donations of hygiene items, gently worn or new clothing or shoes, food, school supplies, household items, bikes and skateboards.