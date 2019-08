Drake Bell is making his way to Bakersfield on Friday.

The actor and musician known for his role in the hit Nickelodeon show, “Drake and Josh,” will be at a meet and greet Friday. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. fans can visit Respawn Bakersfield located at 1901 Mineral Ct.

Tickets are available to purchase at eventbrite.com and each ticket includes a signed poster and picture with Bell. Ticket holders will be entered into a raffle to win the chance to ride go karts with Bell or play laser tag with him.