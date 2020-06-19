Draft environmental impact report released for proposed Hard Rock Casino project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A proposed Hard Rock Casino south of Bakersfield moved another step closer to becoming reality with the release of a draft environment impact report.

The land for the project is an approximate 306-acre site in Mettler. The Tejon Indian Tribe would develop about 80 acres of the land for an eventual Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, including a fire and sheriff station and needed water and disposal facilities.

The report is thousands of pages long, detailing how the casino could change the land around it.

Right now, the land is used for agriculture, but with the casino, it could pour hundreds of millions of dollars into the local economy over a 20-year period.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs will host a virtual meeting on July 8 to review the document, and you can submit opinions through July 27.

You can view the entire report at this website.