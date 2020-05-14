Draco, beloved great horned owl at CALM, dies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum announced the death of Draco, a great horned owl, who had been with the zoo for 17 years.

Draco was euthanized Tuesday because of a cancerous tumor, according to Lana Fain, the zoo’s manager.

Draco was a docent ambassador animal and an exhibit bird at the zoo. Fain said Draco would often “talk” with guests with its hooting calls and was beloved by staff and guests.

One video shared by CALM shows Draco appearing to approach a handler to have his head scratched.

CALM announced Draco’s death on its Facebook page Wednesday.