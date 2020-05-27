Dr. Ravi Patel receives John Brock Community Service Award

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Ravi Patel is this year’s recipient of the John Brock Community Service Award.

Each year, the award is given to a business or community leader who has demonstrated a lifetime of exceptional service in the betterment of Bakersfield and Kern County. The award’s namesake – John Brock, Sr. – was a local business icon who led the Brock’s Department store before it’s sale to Gottschalks in the 1980s.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be amongst the many incredible recipients of the John Brock Community Service award. Now more than ever contributing back to our community is essential in moving forward together,” Dr. Patel said.

Dr. Patel is the founder of Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center, a medical center utilizing the most advanced technology and treatments to provide care for all cancer types. CBCC is a “one-stop shop” for patients to receive diagnostic, medical, surgical and holistic therapies.

Moving to Bakersfield in 1985 and subsequently founding CBCC with a group of physicians, Dr. Patel has guided the growth of CBCC from a 1,200-square-foot office with one employee to a 75,000-square-foot campus employing more than 250 people, according to the awards board.

“Dr. Patel’s focus on research and clinical studies has not only furthered treatments, but also ensured that Kern County residents have access to the most cutting-edge therapies,” the board said.

Dr. Patel has also been involved in many charities for local cancer patients, including establishing CBCC Foundation for Community Wellness and Kern County Cancer Fund. Additionally, Dr. Patel and his wife established the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation to provide philanthropic services that fall outside the sphere of cancer care.

The foundation started various projects, including helping build the Veterans Village, a community to house homeless veterans right here in Bakersfield, as well as providing clean water and sanitation to villages in India.

“Our community is blessed to have leaders like Dr. Patel who invest their time, treasure and

talents into making Bakersfield and Kern County better,” said John Brock Jr., son of the award’s

namesake and board member. “Dr. Patel joins what is arguably the ‘hall of fame’ of Bakersfield’s business and community service legends.”

Typically, the John Brock Community Service Award recipient is honored during a recognition dinner in early September. However, due to COVID-19, the board said it will announce a date for a recognition event in the future.