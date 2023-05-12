BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Education elected a new superintendent of schools at a special meeting Thursday evening.

Kern County Associate Superintendent Dr. John Mendiburu was unanimously appointed at the special meeting. His appointment is effective July 1, according to officials.

Menidburu joined the Kern County Superintendent of Schools in 2019 as a Deputy Superintendent, according to officials. He served as Associate Superintendent since 2020 and helped lead operations of the office.

Before joining the superintendent’s office in 2019, Mendiburu worked with the Rosedale School District for more than 22 years. Mendiburu’s accomplishments include overseeing the completion of two gymnasiums, construction of a new school and the expansion of a district office.

In a statement, Mendiburu said the appointment is an honor.

Tonight, I am honored and humbled by the opportunity afforded to me by the Kern County

Board of Education to lead the Kern County Office of Education into the future. I am grateful to Dr. Barlow for her leadership, and I look forward to continuing the great work of this office serving more than 200,000 students throughout Kern County. Dr. John Mendiburu

Mendiburu’s predecessor Dr. Mary Barlow said she decided to retire to join her husband in retirement, according to a release from the Superintendent’s Office.