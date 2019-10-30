Delano police’s gun violence response operation continues

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — An operation aimed to respond to recent shootings in Delano continues.

Last Thursday the Delano Police Department made an announcement that they’re launching a Gun Violence Response Operation. The operation comes after a second homicide took place within just a little over a week of one another.

Just after 11 p.m. David Michael Ruiz, 45, was found shot multiple times in the 700 block of Vassar Street in Delano last Wednesday.

Another homicide occurred on Oct. 15, 2019 less than two miles from where Ruiz was shot and killed.

Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez believes the shootings are connected to gangs with the operation aimed to send a direct message to them.

“We want them to know that we’re out there in force,” Nevarez said. “We are out there addressing gang members aggressively and hopefully in doing so we send a message.”

The first operation took place last Thursday. After the nights operation concluded the Delano Police Department posted on their Facebook page what they gathered. In total, they made over 70 traffic stops and arrested three individuals. In addition to 23 grams of methamphetamine collected.

None of the arrests were in connection to the recent homicides.

Starting back up today, beginning as early as 6 a.m. Delano PD teamed up with other local law enforcement agencies throughout Kern County to continue part of their Gun Violence Response Operation. 72 officers from various agencies searched 68 residencies

“We located three handguns, 13 pounds of methamphetamine and also made 12 arrests,” Nevarez said.

Despite no arrests made in connection with recent homicides Nevarez wants to community to know they are doing whatever they can to make their streets safe.

“We were going to use whatever resources we had within this organization and outside of the organization to put a stop to it.”

In the end today’s operation kept drugs off of the streets of Delano which Nevarez believes they were intended for the local community.

“The [drugs] would have been consumed by people in our community who end up jobless sometimes homeless because they get addicted.”