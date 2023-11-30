BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police will be checking drivers for proper licensing and signs of impairment Saturday Dec. 16. at an undisclosed location within city limits.

DPD said the DUI checkpoint is scheduled from 8 p.m. Saturday Dec. 16 to 2 a.m. Sunday Dec. 17.

During the checkpoint officers will be looking for signs of impairment and proper licensing, according to DPD. Drug-impaired driving does not only include illegal narcotics but also prescription drugs, marijuana and even over-the-counter medication.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license.

Delano Police ask the public to call 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.