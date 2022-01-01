Dozens plunge into the new year at McMurtrey Aquatic Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of residents took a frigid dip into the water at McMurtrey Aquatic Center to celebrate the new year.

Participants took a ride down a slide into the icy water, then swam 25 yards. Some jumped right in before getting back to dry land for some much needed hot chocolate.

The City of Bakersfield Parks and Recreation Department hosted the 2022 edition of this Polar Plunge, returning after the pandemic sidelined it last year.

“It’s really nice to see the community come together,” Parks and recreation supervisor Ja’Nette Beck said. “It’s been a tradition for many, it’s a way to bring in the new year on a positive note. It was hard to take a break so we’re really happy to be back.”

Organizers say similar events took place for New Year’s Day around the country, with many welcoming 2022 on an icy, and refreshing note.