BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 9/11 is marked in our history as a day that’ll never be forgotten. Stories of its devastation are passed down from generation to generation.

While communities across the country hold memorials and events in honor of those who were lost that day.

It’s an event by veterans for those who have fallen during 9/11. Dozens of motorcyclists, veterans and their families came out to support the “9/11 Memorial Support our Troops Ride and Resource Event.”

Dozens of drivers geared up at the Harley-Davidson motorcycle shop in North Bakersfield. Both veterans and patriots came out to honor the fallen.

“September 11th changed me like how it changed everyone else,” Ben Patten the co-founder of the Armed Forces Support Foundation said. “I watched my kids change and so even today 21 years later, like so many others, very specifically where I was, what I was doing and how I felt and that feeling hasn’t changed.”

“Everybody experienced it from a different point of view,” Peter Smith a veteran and 9/11 memorial driver said. “I was in the military at the time. I had three combat deployments underneath my belt and once we got told and when I saw it on tv I thought it was like an action movie. It was unrealistic when you saw those kind of pictures.”

The message organizers say the community should take home tonight is the concept of unity.

“Remember who we were September 12, 2001,” Patten said. “The day after this event happened. We weren’t separated by religion color or anything else. We were united, we were American.”

The patriots drove across Northwest Bakersfield down to Coconut Joe’s Beach Grill at California Avenue and Chester Lane.

“The biggest thing is we don’t ever want to forget about this after a while and after so many years after it happened,” Smith said. “There’s a new generation coming out here that may be don’t know the impact of this or know how it impacted everyone’s life.”

“To the youngsters considering joining the military thank you,” Patten said. “Thank you for even thinking about it. You people are heroes.”

There are resources available for veterans in need. You can follow this link for more information.

