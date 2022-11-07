BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fourth Mega Adoption event had pups, cats and even pigs fill up Stramler Park.

Dozens of organizations joined the event to have their animals adopted out to new loving forever homes.

More than 100 dogs were all brought out for the event. From puppies, to Great Danes, and to Huskies, there was a wide variety.

More than 40 different local organizations joined the event. Organizers said more than 1,000 people came out for the event. Volunteers walked adoptable dogs around to get them some attention from prospective adopters. One of those still adoptable dogs is Yogi. A 1-year-old shepherd dog that was rescued from the streets.

“It’s heartwarming because 40 dogs I know got adopted today just from the rescue and there’s a lot of dogs getting the love and good homes they need,” Catherine Gonsalves, a volunteer with Kern County Animal Services, said.

Successful adoptions spread like wildfire across all the shelters at the event.

“Every kennel counts and we need every space that we can get,” Joshua Proctor the behaviorist at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center said.

“Lately at our adoption events we are able to do one or two adoptions even at our shelter the traffic has been real low. So this is a huge success for us. We basically have doubled or tripled our save rate just today alone.”

Animal shelter leaders want to remind prospective pet owners to be responsible. Get the animals spayed and neutered, get all of their shots and get the animal chipped.

“Adopt don’t shop,” Nick Cullen said. “You know there are shelter pets that need your love and need you to save them. If you can’t come to the Kern County Animal Shelter then go down to any animal shelter in your area.”

If you missed the event but still are looking to adopt the animal shelters in town can help.