BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A transport cancellation for the Bakersfield Animal Care Center put more than two dozen dogs’ lives hanging in the balance. That was until one man stepped up to transport the dogs to Washington state himself.

Joshua Proctor the Animal Behaviorist at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center drove 26 dogs up to Washington state so they wouldn’t be euthanized.

A transport of 26 dogs was scheduled to go to Washington last weekend until the trailer had mechanical issues but Joshua Proctor with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center stepped up and saved their lives.

“Right now I’m not in Bakersfield, I’m in Sacramento heading back from Edmond Washington,” Proctor said. “We could not find another transporter so I decided to transport them myself.”

The trip took five days and he’s expected to be back in town Wednesday night. Proctor explained the drives took so long because of all the stops needed along the way. He raised more than $1,000 for the trip from 20 donors to cover fuel costs. To keep the dogs safe he slept in the van with.

“Spending two days in a vehicle is very very stressful. We make sure we take care of them mentally and are comfortable at all times,” Proctor said. “When you have dogs that are stir crazy it makes it very hard on us as well.”

Proctor and Matthew Buck the director of the Bakersfield Animal Care Center say you can help make a huge difference by fostering a dog. It’s simple and easy. You don’t even have to keep the dog for long. Fostering a single dog for two weeks to even a month can save dozens of other dog lives.

“We provide you with everything you need. The only requirement from you is to have enrichment time or exercise and provide them a safe environment,” Buck said. We need fosters for any amount of time even if it’s a day.”

If you’d like to start your journey as a long-term or even short-term foster you can call the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 832-7387.