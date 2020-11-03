Politics News    •    Elections Coverage    •    Elections Results begin 11/3 at 8pm
Dozens gather for group prayer for the country, outcome of today’s election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of people gathered at the Walmart store on Rosedale Highway in northwest Bakersfield Monday night to pray for the country and the outcome of today’s election.

The group prayer was put on through a partnership between Melissa Woods from 88.3 Life FM and Joseph Castro, the organizer for United We Stand Bakersfield. Castro said the event was not about who wins the election but rather about wanting that person to follow God’s word. 

“It doesn’t matter who you’re voting for, doesn’t matter what party, what side you’re on,” he said. “It’s (about) coming together and praying for the direction of our country.”

