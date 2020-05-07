Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Downtown ‘Third Thursday’ event canceled due to coronavirus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The spring “Third Thursday” event scheduled for May 21 in downtown Bakersfield has been canceled amid concerns over the coronavirus, according to the Downtown Business Association.

“This was a difficult decision due to the fact so many businesses and nonprofits participate in Third Thursdays,” DBA president and CEO Melanie Farmer said in a release. “In addition to the sponsors that support our annual community event, we are doing this for the health and safety of our community.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News