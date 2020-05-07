Downtown ‘Third Thursday’ event canceled due to coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The spring “Third Thursday” event scheduled for May 21 in downtown Bakersfield has been canceled amid concerns over the coronavirus, according to the Downtown Business Association.

“This was a difficult decision due to the fact so many businesses and nonprofits participate in Third Thursdays,” DBA president and CEO Melanie Farmer said in a release. “In addition to the sponsors that support our annual community event, we are doing this for the health and safety of our community.”