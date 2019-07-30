Downtown Sonic Drive-In closed due to cockroaches and grease buildup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “Multi-generational” cockroaches and heavy grease buildup resulted in Public Health shutting down the Sonic Drive-In in downtown Bakersfield Monday, according to an inspection report.

The report says “the operator did not take actions to maintain facility in a sanitary manner to prevent vermin infestation.”

The Sonic received an inspection score of 61 percent. It received a score of 97 percent for an inspection in April, records show.

Inspectors found cockroaches on the wall and racks in the dry storage area, according to the report. There was a hole in the wall next to the mop sink and a ceiling tile was missing in front of the walk-in refrigerator.

“Observed debris buildup on floors and walls throughout facility, behind storage area and under cooking equipment,” the report says. “Observed grease/debris buildup on portable grease catch store under three-compartment sink.”