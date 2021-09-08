Downtown power outage affects over 9,500 PG&E homes, businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage in Downtown Bakersfield has knocked out power to over 9,500 homes and businesses.

PG&E reports an outage started just after 3:30 p.m. and is currently affecting 9,530 customers in areas of Downtown, Northeast and East Bakersfield. Lights and power went out at KGET studios at around 4 p.m. Street lights were reported out on several Downtown streets near 21st Street.

The utility has not determined what caused the outage.

We will update this story as we learn more information.