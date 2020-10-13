Downtown mural honors Patricia Alatorre, Bakersfield teen who was kidnapped and murdered

A mural was unveiled to remember 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre, who police say was kidnapped, raped, and murdered in July by a man she met online.

Over the summer, Patty’s death prompted vigils for weeks and sparked discussion about social media safety. On Monday night, the focus was more positive—not to remember the brutal details of patty’s death, but to remember her as a loving teenager.

Local nonprofit, Thee Next Steps, commissioned and donated the mural to the community. The painting featured Patty’s favorite flowers, sunflowers, and butterflies to symbolize her flight to the skies.

“I can come and look at her, and it’s like she’s looking at me,” said Patty’s mom, Clara Alvarez, who teared up when she first saw the mural.

At the corner of 19th and L streets in Downtown Bakersfield, the mural is intended to be in plain sight. It aims to bring attention to the violence in our community that takes young lives like Patty’s.

“Even if it’s not your own child, be vigilant for the children,” Alvarez said.

After her gruesome death, Patty became known as ‘Bakersfield’s daughter,’ a representation of the children taken by local violence.

“I just think that we all have a Patty in our home,” said Thee Next Steps founder, Mo Ali. “She became a part of all of us.”

Alatorre’s alleged murderer, Armando Cruz, is due in court next Thursday the 22nd.