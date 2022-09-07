BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One Downtown Bakersfield business is facing the effects of vandalism in Kern County.

KC Steakhouse owner Cassie Bittle says her business was vandalized when someone allegedly used a crowbar to break the locks off the breaker and lighting systems she has outside her restaurant.

Since the vandalized equipment is attached to the building, Bittle has to pay the bill for repairs, not PG&E.

A huge expense and headache she says but necessary to keep everyone safe.

“That’s why us as business owners and landlords, I’m gonna do everything I can. The handymen were already out the same day to take measurements. They’re gonna come out and make sure these boxes are more secure that they’ve ever been. It’s not something that you really want to do as a business owner cause it’s a huge expense, but it’s what we have to do to keep our businesses and buildings and our people safe,” Cassie Bittle, KC Steakhouse over, said.

Bittle says the community needs to push the city and county to provide more jail beds to get repeat offenders off the street.