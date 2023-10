BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An old car dealership building in downtown Bakersfield was demolished, but the lot won’t stay vacant.

According to the city, the northeast corner of 24th and H streets will be the site of a new car wash.

17 News obtained concept designs of the new car wash, which is scheduled to be built. However, the opening date of the new car wash is unknown.

The city says the company is called Glide Car Wash.