BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Legion Post 26 is set to host its annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Bakersfield on Saturday and this will be impacting roads in the area.

The parade is scheduled to start in Bakersfield at 10 a.m. and roads will be closed as early as 9 a.m.

Here is a map of the parade route, courtesy of the city of Bakersfield:

The following roads will be closed for the parade route and staging areas:

23rd Street between N and Q streets

22nd Street between Chester Avenue and Q Street

21st Street between G and Q streets;

20th Street between G and Q streets

19th Street between O and Q streets

P Street between 24th and 20th streets

Chester Avenue, K Street and L Street between just south of 23rd and 19th streets

M, N and O streets between 23rd and 19th streets

The parade is set to be finished by noon and roads will reopen soon after that.

For more information on the Veterans Day Parade, click here.