Downtown Bakersfield restaurant Locale to receive funding from ‘Barstool Fund’ to stay open amid pandemic

Like many restaurants and small businesses, Locale in Downtown Bakersfield has been hit hard during the pandemic, but it will be getting some help from the founder of Barstool Sports.

Dave Portnoy the founder of Barstool Sports created the Barstool Fund a little over a week ago to help small businesses keep their doors open during the pandemic. On Twitter, he shared a video call with the owner of Locale, Heather Laganelli, to tell her Locale was one of the businesses picked for financial assistance.

“For as long as this pandemic is going on, we’ll be there to make sure you’re still around at the end of it and get back to normal,” Portnoy said.

Laganelli was grateful for the offer. “I think you guys are doing the most incredible thing ever and I really apprecaite it,” she said.

Portnoy says the fund has raised over $7 million from over 64,000 donors.

It’s not clear how much money Locale will receive. Portnoy said the funds will arrive by early next week.

You can find out more about the fund at its website.