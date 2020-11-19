Downtown Bakersfield mural celebrates country music icons Buck Owens, Merle Haggard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An artist is working on a Downtown Bakersfield mural honoring country music legends Buck Owens and Merle Haggard.

17 News video editor Sandy Chavez spotted the new work of art at Q and 18th streets. Artist Tom Zachary says it was time to honor two men who put Bakersfield on the country music map.

“I’ve been wanting to do this mural for a long time so I thought it was time that they got the credit for doing what they did,” Zachary said. “They’re worldwide, and it all comes from Bakersfield. It’s the Bakersfield Sound. They are pretty much responsible for it, so I thought it was time for them to be acknowleged.”

An unveiling date for the mural has not been determined.