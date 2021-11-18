Downtown Bakersfield lunch spot ‘QwikCafe’ takes first step in expansion with name rebrand

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield lunch staple “QwikCafe” begins its rebranding transition to “Sequoia on the Go” Thursday, according to a social media post.

“The exterior signage is being installed, and soon, ‘all things QwikCafe’ will be ‘all things Sequoia on the Go!'” the post read.

The transition is the first step in coming expansion plans in Bakersfield for the restaurant, the post said.

“The cafe was opened to provide a quick, healthy food option to our busy customers,” said Daniel Shaffer, Sequoia Sandwich Company co-owner. “That need, along with the growing demand for takeout fueled our growth plans.”

New locations have not been announced yet.

The deli already shares a central kitchen with the neighboring Sequoia Sandwich Company. It will remain under the same ownership offering the same menu and hours.